Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 4,582,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,290,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

RRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 4th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.25). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 688.98% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $551.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors V. Lp Thayer sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott bought 231,143,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $115,571,804.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRTS. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees raised its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 632,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 147,854 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 703,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,932,372 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

