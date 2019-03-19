Robert M. Leonard Sells 17,252 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRST stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,593,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 145,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

