Robert W. Pangia Sells 6,114 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biogen stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,245. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,568,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,985,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.28.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

