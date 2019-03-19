Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Cut by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,915 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $55,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,614 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

ROST traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.28. 866,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

