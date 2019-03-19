Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 528,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 326,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Specifically, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $760,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/rubius-therapeutics-ruby-stock-price-down-7-5-on-insider-selling.html.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.