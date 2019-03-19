Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0132

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $403,811.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00381797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.01645225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00227998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001824 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.