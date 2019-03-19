RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect RYB Education to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NYSE RYB opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RYB Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ryb-education-ryb-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.