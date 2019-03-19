SalPay (SAL) Price Down 35.8% This Week

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. SalPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SalPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, SalPay has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $708.80 or 0.17388497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00056274 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001244 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

SalPay Profile

SalPay (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog. The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com. SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SalPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

