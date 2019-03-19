Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.10. The company had a trading volume of 100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,323. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

In other news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/samlyn-capital-llc-invests-2-51-million-in-rockwell-automation-rok-stock.html.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.