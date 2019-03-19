Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 30,746 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,091. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $177.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.94.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

