SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,947 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 15th total of 531,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PER stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/sandridge-permian-trust-per-short-interest-down-41-5-in-february.html.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.