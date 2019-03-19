Santacruz Silver Mining (SCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 48250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

