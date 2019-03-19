Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Siemens AG (SMAWF)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Siemens were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Siemens stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.45. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872. Siemens AG has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $141.57.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

