Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 757,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after buying an additional 533,583 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

