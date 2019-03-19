Scholar Rock (SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,156. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scholar Rock stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Scholar Rock worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

