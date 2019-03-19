Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Scholastic’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.