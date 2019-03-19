Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

