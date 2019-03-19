Secure Income REIT (SIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 457 at Goldman Sachs Group

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 417 ($5.45) to GBX 457 ($5.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SIR stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.31) on Tuesday. Secure Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.33).

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

