SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares in the company, valued at $520,315,140.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Klauder acquired 3,110 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,600 shares of company stock worth $15,159,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/sei-investments-seic-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.