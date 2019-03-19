Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 24.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SENEA shares. TheStreet downgraded Seneca Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of SENEA opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $372.24 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,382.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

