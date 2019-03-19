SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 221.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,752 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.0% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,316,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 74,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,237 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 19,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.30. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.09.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

