SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sangamo Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 194.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,484. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $135,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $216,850 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

