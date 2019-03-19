Sharechain (SSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338,025.00

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Sharechain has a market cap of $338,025.00 and $679.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharechain has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharechain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.01495786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00047814 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001806 BTC.

About Sharechain

Sharechain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,023,561 coins. Sharechain’s official website is www.sharechain.org.

Buying and Selling Sharechain

Sharechain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharechain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharechain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharechain using one of the exchanges listed above.

