Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Holdings Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,643,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after buying an additional 5,191,177 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 105.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,789,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,380,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,020,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,614,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,449 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

