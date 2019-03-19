Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,146,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 393,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.48.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.