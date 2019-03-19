Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.75.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $431.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

