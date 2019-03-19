Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 134,895 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Thursday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ship-finance-international-limited-sfl-holdings-trimmed-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.