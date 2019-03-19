Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$262.53 and last traded at C$265.81. 246,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 362,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$274.92.

The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.84.

Get Shopify alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Alan Collins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.82, for a total value of C$6,407,038.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/shopify-shop-stock-price-down-3-3.html.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.