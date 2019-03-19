Short Interest in Kroger Co (KR) Declines By 16.4%

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,561,314 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 15th total of 44,956,427 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,819,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 18,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $524,433.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,037.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

