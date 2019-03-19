Shutterfly (SFLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2018, disappointing Shutterfly consumer growth is a major concern. The company also anticipates moderated Shutterfly consumer growth in the near term. This prompted management to lower adjusted EBITDA growth expectation for the next three year. Earnings estimate for the current-quarter and year have been stable over the past 30 days. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are added positives.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of Shutterfly stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michele Anderson sold 4,188 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $186,659.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $592,825.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 2,396 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $110,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,479.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

