SI Financial Group (SIFI) and Access National (ANCX) Critical Review

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) and Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of SI Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Access National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SI Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Access National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI Financial Group and Access National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI Financial Group $69.41 million 2.45 $9.56 million N/A N/A Access National $143.74 million 3.46 $35.38 million $1.76 13.41

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than SI Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SI Financial Group and Access National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI Financial Group 13.78% 5.66% 0.60% Access National 24.62% 8.49% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SI Financial Group and Access National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Access National 0 1 3 0 2.75

Access National has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Access National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Access National is more favorable than SI Financial Group.

Dividends

SI Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Access National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SI Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

SI Financial Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Access National has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Access National beats SI Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also provides consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, which comprise fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and life insurance and annuities. It operates 24 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

