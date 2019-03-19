Siemens AG (SIE) Receives €121.10 Average PT from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.10 ($140.81).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €99.71 ($115.94) on Thursday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

