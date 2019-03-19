Siemens (SIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.10 ($140.81).

FRA:SIE opened at €97.98 ($113.93) on Friday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

