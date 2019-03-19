Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Position Lowered by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 533,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Sierra Oncology worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,880,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 789,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,720,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/sierra-oncology-inc-srra-position-lowered-by-perceptive-advisors-llc.html.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.