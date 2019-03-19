Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,718. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/signet-financial-management-llc-trims-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

