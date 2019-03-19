Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) versus Centamin (CELTF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -28.07% -24.07% Centamin 23.81% 10.36% 9.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Centamin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.51 million N/A N/A Centamin $675.51 million 2.12 $222.03 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Silver Bull Resources does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

