Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGI. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $37,897.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,682,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 724.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 529,007 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

