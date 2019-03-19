SkyTop Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

SkyTop Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 2.7% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,476,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $195,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $91,323,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,887. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/skytop-capital-management-llc-has-1-97-million-stake-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.