Smart Sand (SND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.08. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Smart Sand had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

