Smartsheet (SMAR) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.19–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54-55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.05 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.59–0.55 EPS.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,433. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Smartsheet news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,133 shares of company stock valued at $28,514,208 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

