SnapCoin (SNPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $473,190.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $473,190.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.37 or 0.17382643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 706,666,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,834,888 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

