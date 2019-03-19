Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

