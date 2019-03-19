Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.

SLNO stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 3,031,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,879,913.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 130,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $159,042.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

