Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 130,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $159,042.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 3,031,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $4,879,913.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

