Solo Oil (SOLO) Trading Up 1.8%

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Approximately 2,397,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a report on Monday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

About Solo Oil (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

