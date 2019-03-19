Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Worldpay (WP) Share Price

Headlines about Worldpay (NYSE:WP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Worldpay earned a news impact score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Worldpay’s ranking:

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worldpay has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

