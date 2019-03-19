Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Walmart (WMT) Share Price

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Walmart’s score:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

NYSE WMT opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $67,968,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,554,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,093,648 shares of company stock worth $986,261,308 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

