Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,543. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $361.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $229,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

