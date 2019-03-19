Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,134 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 293.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $247,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 36.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,424,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

