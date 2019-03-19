SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,046,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $606,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

